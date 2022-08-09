Leytonstone stabbing: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was stabbed in east London.
Ghulam Sadiq, 18, was attacked on High Road, Leytonstone, on Saturday.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Sadiq, who is from the area, died at the scene.
The Met Police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in Walsall, West Midlands, in connection with the killing. He remains in custody while inquiries continue.
A special post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place in Haringey on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "This arrest shows that our investigation is making progress, but I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Road area of Leytonstone at around 2.15pm on Saturday, and who saw anything that could assist us, to get in contact.
"Ghulam's family have been devastated by this terrible tragedy and the thoughts of us all continue to be with them.
"Ghulam was attacked in broad daylight on a busy street. The area would have been busy at the time of the incident."