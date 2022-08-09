Ex-National Crime Agency boss to join Met Police
- Published
Dame Lynne Owens, the newly appointed interim deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has said she "can't wait to get started" in the job.
A former head of the National Crime Agency, she will take on the role for six months while a permanent incumbent is sought.
The incoming commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, described Dame Lynne as "exceptional" and "an outstanding leader".
She will join the Met on 12 September.
Who is Dame Lynne Owens?
- Former head of the National Crime Agency
- Former chief constable of Surrey Police and assistant commissioner in the Met
- In post during the London riots of 2011
- Oversaw the policing of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
- Oversaw the policing of the state visit of President Barack Obama
- Recipient of the Queen's Police Medal, a Commander of the British Empire and Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath
Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I am confident she is the right person to support Sir Mark as he starts his new role as commissioner.
"Rebuilding public trust in policing, tackling neighbourhood crime and getting the basics right must be the top priorities for the Met's leadership team."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Her knowledge and insight outside the Met will be invaluable in the coming months as the Met focuses on change and improvement.
"I look forward to working closely with Dame Lynne and Sir Mark to restore trust and confidence in the police and build on the significant success we have made in driving down violence and crime in our city."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk