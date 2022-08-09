Deshaun Tuitt: Boy, 15, stabbed at Highbury Fields is named
A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in a north London park has been named by police as Deshaun James Tuitt.
He was attacked at Highbury Fields, Islington, on Thursday evening and was treated by medics at the scene before dying in hospital.
A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death to be a knife wound, shock and haemorrhage, police said.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and officers will continue to patrol the area "for the foreseeable future".
A Met Police spokesperson said officers were "working around the clock" and want to speak to anyone who was in Highbury Fields between 20:00 BST and 21:00 on Thursday 4 August.
"We know that there were lots of people in the park on Thursday evening, many of whom were young people who may be finding it difficult to come forward," the spokesperson added.
"I would urge you to think about Deshaun`s family who are looking for answers. You may hold vital information that enables us to provide those answers; please don`t keep it to yourself. We will support you if you come forward to speak to us in confidence.
"I also appeal to anyone else who was in the park that night who may even have been a victim of another crime themselves to report this to us as it may help this investigation."