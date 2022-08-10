Thornton Heath: Sahara Salman named locally as girl killed in gas blast
Neighbours of a family whose home was destroyed in a gas blast have been told they face weeks living in hotels, as a girl who was killed in the explosion was named locally as Sahara Salman.
Sahara, believed to be four years old, died on Monday morning at her terraced home in Thornton Heath, south London.
Three other people sustained life-threatening injuries in the blast.
About 80 homes have been evacuated for safety reasons, as response teams wait for the remaining gas to dissipate.
Police say the supply to Galpin's Road has been turned off for this reason, while Merton Council says it has provided help to more than 200 residents.
Those displaced are likely to be in hotels for weeks, the council has said.
On Tuesday, local MP Siobhain McDonagh said there was "a lot of anger" about delays in resolving the gas leak, which was reported last month.
Merton Council leader Ross Garrod said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) told him the situation had not stabilised since the explosion, and criticised insurance companies for "refusing basic accommodation" for those affected.
Speaking on Tuesday evening, Mr Garrod said: "This morning the Health and Safety Executive attended Galpin's Road to begin investigations. Southern Gas Networks (SGN) also remain on site."
He added: "There is still a strong smell of gas and we understand the leak may take some days to stop.
"I would like to stress that this is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents.
"We are also facing real challenges, not least among [them] the response of insurance companies, many of whom are refusing basic accommodation for homeowners."
