Met PC accused of groping woman in nightclub
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer will stand trial next year charged with groping a woman at a nightclub.
PC Emeri Ratucoko, 37, of Wandsworth, is accused of grabbing her breast in Kingston, south-west London, on 7 February. He is alleged to have "not believed she reasonably consented".
He is then said to have become involved in a dispute with the bar manager.
PC Ratucoko appeared at Kingston Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
In charges read out to him, the defendant was accused of intentionally touching the woman in a sexual way.
The Met Police previously said the officer, who was off duty at the time of the alleged assault, has been placed on restricted duties and has no involvement in the investigation of sexual offences.
PC Ratucoko's trial is set to take place next summer.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk