Leytonstone stabbing: Boy charged with murdering Ghulam Sadiq
- Published
A teenage boy has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in east London.
Ghulam Sadiq was stabbed in the back and died opposite a pizza restaurant on Leytonstone High Road on 6 August.
Detectives started a murder investigation and on Tuesday officers arrested a 17-year-old in Walsall, West Midlands.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
A special post-mortem examination gave Mr Sadiq's provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the back.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.