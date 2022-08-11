UK heatwave: Londoner caught filling paddling pool in Pimlico park
- Published
A cheeky Londoner has been caught filling their paddling pool using a public tap in a park.
The inflatable was spotted in St George's Square in Pimlico on Tuesday.
The capital has been placed under an amber weather warning for extreme heat until Sunday amid soaring temperatures.
Westminster Council tweeted: "The water is for the shrubs and plants only. We'd not advocate filling up pools or any other receptacle in our green spaces, especially in a heatwave."
The council was first made aware of the extra use of water when a resident spotted the inflatable being filled up on the park's lawn, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It comes as Thames Water announced a hosepipe ban "within weeks" for its 15 million customers.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk