Dagenham: Three murder arrests over death of 60-year-old man
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 60-year-old man.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:05 BST to reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street in Dagenham, east London.
The ambulance service also attended but the man died at the scene.
Two men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested at the scene while a 23-year-old man was arrested later.
All three remain in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said: "At this stage we believe an altercation happened between a group of men and the victim, who was with a friend.
"This then became physical, leading to the victim sadly suffering fatal injuries.
"We have three men in custody, but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the lead-up to it as soon as possible."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk