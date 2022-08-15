Thornton Heath: Gas blast site still not safe after fatal explosion
Residents of a south London street where a child was killed in a gas blast a week ago say they still do not know when they can return home.
Four-year-old Sahara Salman died when a house collapsed on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath on 8 August.
About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed.
Southern Gas Networks (SGN) said some people would be able to return home on Friday but later said it was still not safe due to "engineering difficulties".
On Saturday, the provider told residents it was "sorry" that work was taking longer than expected.
SGN told BBC London the extreme heat over the weekend "delayed some of the operation" and the leak had still not been sealed.
London Fire Brigade rescued three people from the house which collapsed after the explosion shortly after 07:00 BST.
A large cordon was erected and about 200 homes were evacuated.
"We don't know when we are going to go back to our houses," said Kutoya Kukanda, who was injured while helping three children escape from rubble after the blast.
"I'm feeling not so good because it's a lot of worry for me, my leg and back are in a lot of pain," he said.
Mr Kukanda is among some 300 residents placed in hotels by the local authority Merton Council.
Another, Delroy Simms, said he felt like he had been "living in limbo" for the past week.
"No one has told us when we can go back or if we can pop in and get our personal belongings. I'm thankful for the roof over our heads, but it's not home."
Mr Simm's son, Tristan, who was also evacuated, said he was worried about an elderly neighbour placed in the same hotel who appeared to have dementia.
'Really angry'
He said: "He has been confused - he comes down every day and asks what's going on. He hasn't unpacked his bags."
Another displaced resident says she heavily asthmatic and was struggling to access medication.
"I'm really angry," she said. "I just want to go home."
SGN said it is currently working in Galpin's Road to "disconnect" a section of its gas network. A spokesperson said: "The extreme heat over the weekend delayed some of the operation but we're working hard to make sure that residents who were evacuated can return to their homes safely as soon as possible."
The supplier said it was "shocked and saddened" about the death of Sahara Salman, and was supporting a specialist police investigation which had begun into explosion.
Soon after the incident, angry neighbours of the young girl said they wanted answers about what had caused it.
Some residents said they reported a strong smell of gas two weeks before the blast and recently saw engineers working in the area.
A relief operation has been led by Merton Council, which says it is offering meals, cash support and medical services New Horizon Centre in Mitcham.
A spokesperson for the council said SGN had made a "substantial" contribution to cover the authority's costs, which had so far amounted to a "six-figure" sum.
