Teenager in court over Leytonstone "zombie knife" murder
A teenage boy has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering another teenager in broad daylight in east London with a "zombie killer knife".
Ghulam Sadiq, 18, suffered a 6 inch (15cm) deep wound in his back when he was attacked on 6 August.
Police and paramedics were called to Leytonstone High Street at 14:15 BST, but Mr Sadiq died at the scene.
The 17-year-old was remanded in custody and is expected to enter a plea at a further hearing in October.
He appeared before a judge on Monday via video link, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon in public.
The teenager, who cannot legally be named due to his age, used to live in east London and was arrested in Walsall, West Midlands, on 9 August.
A post-mortem examination concluded a provisional cause of death was sharp force trauma to the back, with the wound being consistent with a large "zombie killer knife".
A provisional trial date has been set from 3 January 2023.
