London bus cuts: Transport bosses urged to reconsider changes
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
Plans for the biggest bus cuts in the capital for decades would be "counterproductive", Transport for London (TfL) has been told.
In June, TfL warned central London buses could be reduced by a fifth.
A consultation to remove 250 buses and 16 routes received an "exceptionally high" number of responses, according to London Assembly's transport committee.
Chair Sian Berry said there were concerns "about the disproportionate impact... on the poorest Londoners".
As well as the proposed cuts, there is also the threat of a potential 14% rise in bus fares, to £1.90 from £1.65.
Ms Berry added: "One third of all bus journeys are made by people in households earning less than £20,000 per year.
"We are also concerned about the disproportionate impact of the proposals on disabled Londoners, considering that 10% of daytime bus passengers are disabled."
TfL previously said 19% of journeys made on central London bus routes involve a change of bus, which would rise to 24% under the proposals.
The number of people using the affected routes has also been declining since 2014, according to the transport body.
Its bus action plan published in March stated 96% of Londoners live within 400m (1,312ft) of a bus stop.
Geoff Hobbs, TfL's director of public transport service planning, said the transport body would "take into account all public and stakeholder responses" as well as "the latest ridership data", before coming to a decision on the proposals.
He said: "The pandemic has had a devastating impact on TfL's finances, requiring government support to keep public transport in London operating.
"The government set a number of conditions before it would provide emergency funding, including reducing the extent of our bus network."
Talks with the government are ongoing after TfL's latest government bailout expired on 3 August.
The full list of routes expected to be cut or amended under the TfL plans is as follows:
- 4: Archway - Blackfriars
- 11: Fulham Broadway - Liverpool Street
- 12: Oxford Circus Station - Dulwich Library
- 14: Russell Square - Putney Heath
- 16: Cricklewood Bus Garage - Victoria
- 24: Hampstead Heath - Pimlico, Grosvenor Road Road
- 31: Camden Town - White City Bus Station
- 45: Elephant & Castle, Newington Causeway - Clapham Park
- 72: East Acton - Hammersmith Bridge North Side (terminus whilst Hammersmith Bridge is closed, actual terminus is Roehampton, Bessborough Road)
- 74: Baker Street Station - Puntey High Street
- 78: Shoreditch High Street Station - Nunhead, St Mary's Road
- 242: Homerton University Hospital - Aldgate
- 349: Ponders End Bus Garage - Stamford Hill, Rookwood Road
- 521: Waterloo Station - London Bridge Bus Station
- C3: Earl's Court, Tesco - Clapham Junction
- D7: Poplar, All Saints Church and DLR - Mile End Station