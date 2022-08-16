Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death
An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in Ealing, London.
Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST to reports of a man with stab injuries.
The force said despite the efforts of paramedics, the man, believed to be in his 80s, died at the scene.
Detectives are working to inform his next of kin. No arrests have yet been made.
A cordon is in place and the force is appealing for witnesses.
Ch Supt Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: "This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London.
"Our thoughts are with the elderly victim."
