Soho stabbing: Man charged over killing near London's Oxford Street
A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was stabbed to death on a side road off London's Oxford Street.
Li Sung, 58, was killed in Poland Street, Soho, on Monday morning.
The Metropolitan Police said the 58-year-old lived in Southwark and his next of kin have been informed.
Li Hunan, 60, of New Malden, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday afternoon having been charged with murder.
