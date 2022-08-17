London Bridge: Firefighters tackle two blazes near train station

London Fire Brigade is asking residents to keep doors and windows shut due to the heavy smoke

More than 70 firefighters are tackling two separate blazes near London Bridge.

A major fire in the railway arches on Union Street, Southwark, was reported just after 09:20 BST and 10 crews are working to bring it under control.

Another three fire crews are at London Bridge station, where a smaller fire has also broken out, causing heavy smoke.

Network Rail said four rail lines have been closed, while the Jubilee line on the Tube is also part suspended.

Footage shared on social media showed huge amounts of smoke billowing into the sky near to the train tracks.

A railway arch is completely alight and people have been evacuated from a number of buildings in the area, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

LFB station commander Wayne Johnson said: "The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

"Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated."

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed the Jubilee line has also been shut between Canary Wharf and Green Park for safety checks.

A Network Rail South East spokesperson urged travellers to check their journeys as the blaze was causing major disruption to trains between Waterloo East and London Bridge.

They said: "We've got all four lines blocked through Ewer Street junction at the moment owing to the fire."

