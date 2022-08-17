London Bridge: Firefighters tackle two blazes near train station
- Published
More than 70 firefighters are tackling two separate blazes near London Bridge.
A major fire in the railway arches on Union Street, Southwark, was reported just after 09:20 BST and 10 crews are working to bring it under control.
Another three fire crews are at London Bridge station, where a smaller fire has also broken out, causing heavy smoke.
Network Rail said four rail lines have been closed, while the Jubilee line on the Tube is also part suspended.
Please avoid the area whilst we work to bring the fire under control in #Southwark. There is a lot of smoke - so keep windows and doors closed https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN https://t.co/t7x6o86zCV— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022
Footage shared on social media showed huge amounts of smoke billowing into the sky near to the train tracks.
A railway arch is completely alight and people have been evacuated from a number of buildings in the area, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).
LFB station commander Wayne Johnson said: "The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
"Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated."
Fire in the arches #AmericaStreet #SE1 #Londonfires #Southwark #Bankside pic.twitter.com/m4XUCJnXr1— Miss Pokeno (@MissPokeno) August 17, 2022
Transport for London (TfL) confirmed the Jubilee line has also been shut between Canary Wharf and Green Park for safety checks.
A Network Rail South East spokesperson urged travellers to check their journeys as the blaze was causing major disruption to trains between Waterloo East and London Bridge.
They said: "We've got all four lines blocked through Ewer Street junction at the moment owing to the fire."
- Disruption for trains via London Bridge and Waterloo East— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) August 17, 2022
- No service on Jubilee Line between Green Park and Canary Wharf
- Southwark Street is closed https://t.co/cMHsoRQjpQ
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk