Thornton Heath: Gas boss offers condolences after girl, 4, dies in explosion
A gas boss has offered his condolences to the family of a four-year-old girl who died in an explosion earlier this month.
Sahara Salman died and others were injured when a build-up of gas exploded in Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, south London, at 07:00 BST on 8 August.
SGN CEO Mark Wild said the "tragic incident" had "created a lack of trust" in the provider.
It comes after angry residents claimed SGN had "blood on its hands".
Mr Wild told BBC London: "I'd like to offer my condolences, particularly to the young girl Sahara's family and of course all the residents here. It really is a shocking and tragic incident.
"I'm very confident, as residents return now that it is safe, but obviously the investigation has created a lack of trust.
"[So it's] even more important why we need to allow the police to conduct their investigation thoroughly."
The incident is being investigated by a specialist crime unit, the Met Police said, adding there were no developments that could be made public yet.
About 80 families were evacuated but about 50 have now started to return home.
Although residents have been reassured the street is now safe, BBC London understands some still have safety concerns.
Resident Nick Hillman was one of 53 families being allowed to return and said he was "very, very happy to be back home".
He said: "Yes, we have been put up in a nice hotel, we won't deny that, but when you've got a nice home where you can relax... It's wonderful to be back.
"I can't wait to sit on the patio and relax."
