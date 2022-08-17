UK weather: Heavy rain floods London Tube stations and roads
Tube stations were shut and roads became impassable after heavy rain flooded parts of London.
Sections of Victoria train station were closed due to flooding, while Kentish Town and Holland Park Tube stations were among a number which were shut.
Several major roads were partly flooded, including Upper Street, Farringdon Road and Hyde Park Corner.
The Almeida theatre in Islington also had to cancel a matinee performance as water leaked through the roof.
Alexander Milward, the press officer for the Ameida Theatre in Islington, told BBC London: "We are sorry to those audience members affected but the safety of our staff and audience is our top priority.
"We will contact all the audience members affected by the cancellation in the coming days."
Most of the opening day at Lord's cricket ground in England's first Test match against South Africa was also lost due to the downpours.
Some platforms and retail units in Victoria Station had to close after the main entrance was flooded, although most have since reopened.
A Network Rail spokesperson said staff were "working to remove the water and get everything back to normal as quickly as possible".
Several platforms at St Pancras train station were also closed as water leaked through the roof.
Tube stations closed due to flooding included Holland Park, Earls Court, Kentish Town, Turnpike Lane, Loughton and Tottenham Hale northbound.
The District, Circle and Central lines experienced delays and part of the Overground network was also suspended.
A number of roads in London were also flooded while there were long delays on the M25 as pictures emerged showing some lanes of the motorway underwater.
