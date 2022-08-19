Mobility scooter killing: Man charged with Greenford murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London.
Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
The family of the victim, who is Irish, is being supported by specially trained officers, police say.
Mr O'Halloran, was attacked while on his way to busk, according to a friend.
Detectives believe Mr O'Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, was stabbed in Western Avenue before managing to travel about 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.
