Elvis Tacu murder: Teenager gets life for Hillingdon stabbing
A teenager has been given a life sentence for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in a west London park.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, must serve a minimum of 15 years for killing Ionut Elvis Tacu on 30 December.
Ionut, known as Elvis, died at Philpot's Farm Open Space near Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon.
He was found with four stab wounds by a member of the public who gave him first aid, Harrow Crown Court heard.
The 17-year-old knew Elvis although police said no motive had been established for the murder.
Elvis's family made a statement to the court describing their grief.
They said: "Time doesn't heal wounds; it just teaches us how to live with pain. Grief is the price we pay for love.
"Elvis's murderer will be out walking the streets living his whole life - he will always be a murderer and only God can forgive him."
Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Det Ch Insp James Shirley said: "This is a harrowing case where we have yet again seen the devastation that carrying a knife can cause.
"A 16-year-old boy is dead and another teenager will spend the prime years of his life in prison.
"I urge anyone concerned in knife crime to look at what happens and put the knife down.
"The consequences are enormous and life-changing for everyone; at the heart of it is Elvis, who was just 16.
"He had his entire life before him and instead his family had to plan his funeral.
"Their courage throughout this ordeal has been extraordinary, but though they have seen justice done, their grief will not end here."