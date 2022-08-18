Streatham terror attack: Met Police officer faces driving charge
- Published
Related Topics
A Metropolitan Police firearms officer is facing a dangerous driving charge over a crash involving parked vehicles that happened as he responded to the Streatham terrorist attack in 2020.
PC Paul Fisher's unmarked police car is said to have hit three other vehicles and a wall.
PC Fisher, 45, is due to appear before Westminster magistrates on Monday.
Sudesh Amman stabbed two people in Streatham, south-east London, on 2 February 2020.
Amman was under surveillance having been released from prison 10 days earlier, and was shot dead by police.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said prosecutors had decided to take no action against a second officer, whose marked vehicle was nearby at the time of the crash.