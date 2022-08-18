Wennington fire: Villagers brought together by disaster
Residents of an east London village hit by wildfires say their community has been brought together by the disaster.
Sixteen homes were destroyed on July 19 in Wennington in Havering, with people forced to evacuate as roughly 100 firefighters tackled the blaze.
Many locals are still unable to return, with some staying in hostels.
But those who are back in Wennington say they are now in closer contact with fellow villagers.
Jean and Peter Edwards, who live between two rows of ruined houses, said the remaining residents had banded together after the fire.
Mrs Edwards said: "They're having a picnic or something on the green, which is to check on everybody, I suppose.
"But it's sad; when I walk past the cottages and see how they're completely gutted and think of those poor people, they've lost everything.
"And there's us - we're standing anyway, at least."
The couple's house suffered little more than smoke damage, unlike many others.
Mr Edwards, who works in facilities management, said: "It's brought the community together - people say hello; I've had more conversations with the people around here.
"The guy I spoke to last weekend... he was saying once this is all finished we invite everybody and have a bit of a party."
A row of condemned homes along Wennington Road, Marine Cottages, is almost completely destroyed, with roofs caved in and windows blown out.
About 200 yards up the street, the Kent View houses - overlooking a large field charred by the fire - are little more than husks.
Dave Biles lives in the only property in Marine Cottages to have been largely spared by the blaze.
Looking at the destroyed homes of his neighbours, he said: "It could have been me, I know - but it's not. So I feel for them, my heart goes to those people."
The blaze was close enough to consume a Spanish villa Mr Biles had built at the back of his house, melting PVC off its walls and destroying sun loungers, although he recognises his good fortune.