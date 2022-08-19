Owami Davies: Prayer service held for missing student
A prayer service has been held by colleagues of missing student Owami Davies.
Ms Davies, who is studying nursing at King's College London, left her home in Greys, Essex, on 4 July.
She was last seen on CCTV in west Croydon three days later. Police continue to trawl footage.
Five people arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation.
Ms Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy's and St Thomas' health trust.
She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.
A tweet from her university said: "The chaplaincies of King's College London held a service to pray for the safe and swift return of nursing student Owami Davies.
"If you have any information about Owami's disappearance, please contact the police or Crimestoppers."
Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: "The sheer scale of this inquiry shows how concerned we are for the safety of Owami. With every day that passes, that concern only grows and our fear increases that she has come to harm.
"Although this is a missing person inquiry, this is one of the biggest investigations I have ever experienced and that reflects our determination to find Owami for her family."
