Love Island: Biker killed in Kem Cetinay crash, inquest hears
- Published
A motorcyclist died after a head-on collision with Love Island star Kem Cetinay, an inquest has heard.
Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries shortly after the crash at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner's Court was told.
Reality TV star Mr Cetinay stopped his car at the scene and was not arrested. He is helping officers with their inquiries, the Met Police said.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision.
The crash happened at 11:27 BST and Mr Griggs died about 40 minutes later.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple injuries and blunt-force trauma, coroner Graeme Irvine said.
"It is said the motor vehicle, that was a car, was travelling westbound and the motorcycle was travelling eastbound," Mr Irvine told the court.
"It is said this was a head-on collision between the two vehicles."
The coroner added that a "suspect" had been identified by police investigating the crash.
The inquest was adjourned until 10 January.
