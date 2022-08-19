Korean restaurant chef accused of colleague murder
A chef has appeared in court accused of stabbing a colleague to death in an argument at a Korean restaurant near Oxford Street in central London.
Li Hunan, 60, is charged with the murder of Il Sung, at the kitchen where they worked in Poland Street, Soho.
Il Sung, 58, suffered stab wounds to the chest in the attack on Monday.
The Old Bailey heard the two men had argued about the way Il Sung was preparing food, and Li Hunan queried his skill as a chef.
The defendant allegedly used a knife he was using to prepare food to swing out at his colleague, from Southwark in south London.
Li Hunan, from New Malden in south London, was remanded in custody. He will appear on 4 November for a plea hearing.
