Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times.
Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London.
Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother was found lying on the living room floor with stab wounds, the Old Bailey heard.
Ms Bennis, 21, from Ealing, is set to appear at a plea hearing in November.
She has been remanded in custody.
