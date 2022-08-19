Greenford: Family's shock at 'horrendous' mobility scooter stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous".
Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon.
Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared in court charged with his murder.
His nephew, also called Thomas O'Halloran, said his family felt "complete numbness" at their loss.
Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTE, from his home in Ennistymon, County Clare, in Ireland, Mr O'Halloran said his family were in shock over the grandfather's death.
"Just complete numbness with the loss of our uncle," he said.
"It's been horrendous, absolutely terrifying that something like this could happen to such a gentle, kind person."
Mr O'Halloran described his late uncle, also originally from County Clare, as "always caring, always giving" and possessing great musical talents.
He added: "He was just an all-round good person that always did his best to give back to everybody around him, with his family.
"He's the type of guy that would give the shirt off his back."
Mr Byer made his first court appearance at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier.
Prosecutor Louise Ahmad outlined the case, describing the alleged murder as a vicious attack.
Mr O'Halloran who was known "throughout the local community" collapsed from his mobility scooter outside Runnymede Gardens having been stabbed in the chest.
He was found by a member of the public, who telephoned for assistance, she added.
Mr Byer was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
