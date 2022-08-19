Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens faces more indecent exposure charges
- Published
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has been charged with two further counts of indecent exposure.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place on 9 June 2015 and 13 November 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Couzens, 49, was a police officer at the time.
Couzens has already denied four separate counts of indecent exposure after being charged earlier this year.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 2 September.
The Metropolitan Police said the latest alleged offences took place in Kent, in June 2015 in Dover and in November 2020 in Deal.
'Right to a fair trial'
Couzens is serving a whole-life tariff for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard in March 2021, crimes he committed while he was a PC with the Metropolitan Police.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.
"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Wayne Couzens are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
In May, Couzens pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to four counts of indecent exposure in relation to crimes allegedly committed in Swanley, Kent, in January and February 2021.
He stands accused of "intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress".
