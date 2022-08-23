Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance

The following day - 3 August - police released CCTV showing Owami in the company of a man on the night she was last seen alive. Footage showed Owami crossing Derby Road just after midnight on 7 July. Detectives appealed for the driver of a white van which was seen parked on the road and driving off as Owami, and the man she was with, crossed the road. A third man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder.