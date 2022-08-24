Alex Ajanaku: £20k reward over illegal rave deadly shooting
Police investigating the shooting dead of an 18-year-old man in east London have offered a £20,000 reward for information about his murder.
Alex Ajanaku was sitting on a bench with friends in Beaumont Road, Leyton, after going to an illegal rave, on 1 September last year.
A Kia vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting was later found burnt out near the Beaumont Estate.
Det Sgt Fenton Davis said the vehicle had been stolen from Chingford.
He believes the black Kia Sportage has links to Leyton, Walthamstow and Upper Clapton.
'Life brutally ended'
"Alex was just 18 when he was murdered," Det Sgt Davis said.
"His life was brutally ended before it had really begun, leaving his family devastated and desperate for answers.
"There are people out there who know who was responsible for Alex's death and also know important information about the use and subsequent damage to the stolen Kia.
"I urge those people to come forward and provide the information to police."
