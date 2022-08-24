Isthmian Football League clubs consider earlier kick-offs to cut costs
Non-league football clubs have said they are considering staging games earlier to avoid floodlight costs.
Clubs in the Isthmian Football League - who play in the seventh and eighth tier of the English football pyramid - are considering moving Saturday afternoon fixtures forward to save energy costs.
The league's chairman wrote to all clubs giving permission to make games earlier, as long as both clubs agreed.
Nick Robinson said the league would assist clubs "in any way" it could.
Seven London-based clubs compete in the league's Premier Division, with several more playing in the tier below.
Saturday fixtures are traditionally held at 15:00 but teams and the league are looking at making this earlier, with 12:30 and 14:00 being discussed.
This is due to the rising costs of energy, with hopes that games finishing earlier would reduce the dependence on floodlights.
'Not a negative'
Clubs currently have a floodlight allowance of £75, which is an expense on the gate, similar to officials and stewards.
Mr Robinson said the league did not see the change in kick-off times as a negative.
"We will support it," he said. "The league does allow it, but it has not always exactly encouraged it.
"But now we are saying do what you can and the league will assist you."
One club that supports the proposals is Cray Valley, which plays its home matches in Bromley, south-east London.
"It is an uncertain time," said club CEO Sam Wright. "I think it is an innovative move to consider it."
But some are concerned moving kick-off times will be a break from tradition and are not sure the changes will make much difference.
Aron Sharpe, chairman of north-London club Wingate and Finchley, said the club did not want to stage their fixtures at earlier times on a Saturday.
"It is a great idea of the league to help clubs," he said. "But we do not want to take away from 15:00 kick-offs.
"It takes away from the heritage."
Streaming possibilities
Wingate and Finchley is situated near to Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.
Mr Sharpe believes "the only way it may help" is that earlier kick-offs could boost attendances because games would not clash with the Premier League sides.
He said it might help "if people come to our games, then go to a professional game".
Currently, matches are also prohibited from being broadcast between 14:45 and 17:15 to protect attendances in lower divisions. Moving games earlier could allow clubs to stream their fixtures.
However, there are fears that streaming fixtures could lead to lower attendances, and a subsequent reduced secondary expenditure, but Mr Robinson does not think streams would impact numbers.
"I believe Isthmian club supporters will go to matches," he said. "There is nothing like going to a match and watching it live.
"Streaming allows other supporters to watch, such as those from overseas.
"We do not see it as a negative."
