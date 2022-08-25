A13 crash: Driver dies after lorry overturns
A driver has died after a lorry overturned on a major road in east London.
The crash happened on the eastbound carriage of the A13, at the Ferry Lane Interchange, just after 06:00 BST.
The driver, aged in his 50s, died at the scene and his next of kin is being informed, police said. There were no other reported injuries.
Transport for London (TfL) has warned drivers to expect lengthy delays in the surrounding Wennington area.
Barking and Dagenham Council has advised people to avoid the area.
