GCSE results: Eton scholarship for teenaged full-time carer
A London schoolboy who is a full-time carer for his disabled mother, says he is "ecstatic" after being awarded an £80,000 scholarship by Eton College.
lyan Benamor, 16, successfully got through a tough three-day assessment at the Berkshire school.
Since aged 11, he has cared for mum Lalia Amal, who suffers with Functioning Neurological Disorder (FND), confining her to a wheelchair.
Miss Amal said her son's success was a "dream come true."
Ilyan, who attended Forest Gate Community School in Newham, east London, got the results he needed to confirm his place at Eton on GCSE results day.
It has been a difficult route to this point for Ilyan.
His mother fled war-torn Algeria just before he was born, leaving behind his father who is in a permanent vegetative state after a hit and run accident.
She was then diagnosed with cancer when Ilyan was aged nine.
Miss Amal survived but was diagnosed with FCD, meaning she struggles with her mobility and uses a wheelchair.
Ilyan has cared for her since the age of 11, doing the cooking, cleaning and shopping.
He got through a three-day assessment to earn his place at Eton, including three entrance exams and multiple interviews.
"I am absolutely ecstatic, the opportunity is incredible," said Ilyan, speaking after getting his GCSE results.
"My mind has genuinely failed to except it, I still cannot believe it.
"Every time I go to the school for little induction days I am always taking aback by it, and then you look at the illustrious alumni and it is always so incredible.
Being prime minister
Ilyan has already set himself some high targets for his future career.
"I want to do something in politics," he added.
"I think being able to speak quite a few languages is going to help, maybe to do with foreign affairs.
"But I think being prime minister is not an impossible goal anymore. It is something I will most definitely strive to achieve."
Dream come true
Miss Amal said she was "delighted" that her son had been offered a place by Eton.
She said: "This is really a dream come true.
"All my family and friends always say Ilyan has got something special, but when we had the results back from Eton, we were really living a proper dream."
Miss Amal added how proud she was to see her son attend the boarding school.
She added: "When you see 17 prime ministers, Prince Harry and Prince William, and all these prestigious people went there.
"I originated from Algeria, and in our community I do not think anybody went with a scholarship to Eton - and I am very proud of it."