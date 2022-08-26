Police renew appeal for missing man Frank McKeever
- Published
A fresh appeal is being made to trace a missing man, described as "a cheerful and gentle soul", to mark the anniversary of his disappearance.
Frank McKeever from Islington, north London, was last seen on 28 August 2021 along Highbury Park, near the junction with Highbury Grange.
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, but have been released under investigation.
The 63-year-old's family said they are concerned for his "welfare and safety".
A £20,000 reward is on offer for information leading to the location of Mr McKeever, the Met said. Detectives from the Specialist Crime Unit are now being used due fears Mr McKeever has come to serious harm.
Det Insp Laura Nelson said: "Frank has now been missing for a year and in all that time there has been no trace of him. He has not used his phone or his bank account, his disappearance is very out of character and this leads me to believe that this is now a murder investigation.
"I am asking the public in turn to support us and tell us anything they know that might help us discover what has happened to Frank."
Mr McKeever was reported missing on 9 September.
He was from the N1 area of Islington but also visited Hackney, the Met said.
In a statement his family said: "Our family had lost touch with him for some years, but we were so happy to re-connect with him last summer and were looking forward to being with him again to rebuild family ties.
"He seemed happy and positive about the future and he had remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City. We really miss his cheerful and gentle personality and his sense of humour.
"He had a zest for life and loved chatting to people and was no doubt looking forward to celebrating his birthday on the 31 August and the bank holiday weekend."