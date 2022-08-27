Stratford: Woman charged with murder and arson after man dies
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after the body of a man was discovered following a fire.
Officers were called to a residential property on Gilbert Street in Stratford, east London, at 10:03 BST on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
There had been a fire and the body of a 56-year-old man was found at the scene, the force said.
A woman, 37, from Stratford, was due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later, police said.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, but officers were still awaiting "the results of further examinations", police said.
The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk