Notting Hill Carnival atmosphere 'uplifting and warming'
- Published
Carnival goers returned to the streets of west London for the first Notting Hill Carnival since 2019.
The Met said there were 38 arrests made by 19.30 BST on Sunday and a police horse had collapsed and died.
Millions are expected to attend the two-day event in west London, which has had a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
One reveller described the atmosphere as "uplifting and warming".
Sunday, traditionally "family day", saw bright and dazzling costumes as the carnival procession made its way through Ladbroke Grove.
The day began with an organised run to remember the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and a 72-second silence.
A second silence to honour those who died will be held on Monday at 15:00.
The blaze destroyed Grenfell Tower on 14 June 2017, claiming the lives of 72 residents.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "As a Londoner I'm really pleased carnival is back."
He added that he thought it would be the "biggest and best ever" and praised the local council and organisers for working with residents to minimise disruption to people living in the area.
Shauna Walsh, 38, who lives in Kensal Rise, said: "The atmosphere has been really uplifting and warming - it is nice to be back."
As huge crowds gathered on day one, two people suffered minor injuries when a bus shelter collapsed in the Ladbroke Grove area.
Several people were seen standing and dancing on top of it before the incident.
Of the 38 arrests on Sunday, 10 were for alleged assaults, the Met said.
Other suspected offences included drug possession, criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons.
Two arrests were made for alleged sexual assaults, the force said.
A police horse also collapsed and died at 21:00 on Sunday but the Met said that it was too early to determine a cause of death and an investigation will take place.
A second 48-hour bus strike in parts of west London could affect those attending the event.
Notting Hill Carnival
- The event takes place on the August Bank Holiday in Notting Hill, Westbourne Park and parts of Kensington
- The spectacle of music, dancing, food and drink is rooted in Caribbean culture, and has been influenced by the Windrush generation
- Over the past 55 years it has grown to become the second-biggest carnival in the world, after the one held in Rio de Janeiro
- The event aims to "promote unity and bring people of all ages together"
- The first festival was put on by Rhaune Laslett, who lived in Notting Hill and wanted to highlight and celebrate the diversity in her area
The Metropolitan Police said thousands of officers were on duty to keep the public safe.
Commander Dr Alison Heydari said: "Being able to attend Carnival in person has been sorely missed for the last couple of years, so we are expecting large crowds in the Notting Hill area this weekend.
"We are also working to keep the area safe with the festival organisers implementing 'safer spaces' where women and girls can go and seek advice from specially trained professionals, as well as the police.
"Our officers are here to help you, if you feel like something doesn't look right please speak with us."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk