Isle of Dogs: Man in critical condition after double stabbing

stabbing scene
Police found two men with stab injuries at locations in Isle of Dogs

Police are appealing for witnesses after a double stabbing in east London.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at 22:45 BST on Sunday to East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs.

A 23-year-old man was found with stab injuries and was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.

While at the scene officers found a second man with stab injuries on Limeharbour and he was also taken to hospital but his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing, the Met said.

