London Marathon runners to be boosted by Rainbow Row carnival
Runners reaching one of the toughest parts of the London Marathon in October will be greeted by a carnival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
Rainbow Row, after mile 21 of the 26.2-mile route, will "create a party atmosphere" and boost flagging runners.
Event director Hugh Brasher said the race was part of the capital's culture and as such could "do more to show the diversity of this amazing city."
"We should have done it years ago," he added.
The location is a point in the race where some participants will be feeling the strain both mentally and physically.
Mr Brasher, whose father Chris founded the event with fellow athlete John Disley in 1981, said London was "never really asked" whether it wanted a marathon.
'We want to be the community'
"We have a duty to do is properly represent London," he said, adding that everyone in the city should be able to feel part of it: "Rather than going through communities, we want to be the community."
Rainbow Row will be located on what is usually Butcher Row in Limehouse, a 273-yard (250m) stretch of road that is just past the 21-mile (33.8km) mark on the course.
It has been planned with members of the LGBTQ+ community, including Jeremy Joseph, owner of G-A-Y and Heaven nightclubs in London, who has run the London Marathon 11 times.
"The love and support we show each other on marathon day is incredible and now we have a focal point where love wins before the painful last stretch to the finish line," said Mr Joseph.
Mr Brasher added: "Rainbow Row continues our ongoing commitment to make the London Marathon a truly inclusive event for all."
