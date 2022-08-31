Park Royal: Tube track car crash victim was 33-year-old beautician
- Published
A woman who died when the Range Rover she was a passenger in crashed through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in London was a 33-year-old beautician who was born in Baghdad, an inquest heard.
Yagmur Ozden was killed when the car hit a Tesla, parked in a dealership by Park Royal Tube station, and ended up on the line on 22 August at 03:50 BST.
No family attended the short hearing at West London Coroner's Court.
The driver, a man in his 20s, remains in a critical condition.
The inquest, opened by coroner Dr Anton Van Dellen, heard Ms Ozden lived in Finchley and had been born in Baghdad, Iraq.
She worked as a beautician in London and was single, the hearing was told.
Det Con Benjamin Simpson told the court: "A Range Rover was travelling westbound when the collision occurred, resulting in the death of Yagmur Ozden.
Under investigation
He said Ms Ozden had been pronounced dead in the Tesla car park and "the circumstances of the collision are under investigation".
Coroner Dr Van Dellen read out a statement from PC Philip Shaw who said he had identified Ms Ozden by her fingerprints.
Dr Van Dellen added a post-mortem examination was carried out on 25 August by Dr Alan Bates, who gave Ms Ozden's cause of death as "multiple injuries" and "blunt force trauma".
He adjourned the inquest until a later date.
A second passenger in the Range Rover, a 26-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.
A man in his 50s, who had been with the Tesla near the A40, received treatment at the scene.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk