ITV South Bank tower demolition called in by ministers
- Published
The future of a skyscraper planned for London's South Bank will be decided by a public inquiry the government has ruled.
The plans to replace ITV's former studios with a 25-storey leisure and office complex were previously approved by Lambeth Council and London's mayor.
The developers said the scheme would be a "deserving addition" to the area but local residents have opposed it.
Ministers have "called in" the planning decision, meaning it could be reversed.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was asked to review the application after campaigners said it would blight the skyline and block residents' light.
The government said the planning inspectorate would now make arrangements for the public inquiry which will be overseen by an independent planning inspector.
The inquiry will review the plans and has the authority to throw out the proposals.
The scheme would see a tower block to the South Bank which would be taller and much wider than the former ITV building, as well as two smaller blocks.
The developers, Mitsubishi Estate and CO-RE, say once finished, the site, near the Grade II listed National Theatre, will include rehearsal space, a gallery and riverside cafes and restaurants.
They previously said their proposals would "make a deserving addition to the South Bank".
However, Secretary of State Greg Clark said the inquiry would need to consider whether the plans are "consistent" with policies for "conserving and enhancing the historic environment".
The development was first approved by Lambeth Council in March. Due to the scale of the project, it then required the agreement of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who cleared the scheme in August.
City Hall said the development would "result in some harm to area's heritage, but that it would be outweighed by the benefits".
Local campaigner Michael Ball described the proposed development would be "unsustainable, overbearing, and just plain ugly".
"This decision by the secretary of state is an acknowledgement that neither Lambeth Council nor the mayor of London properly scrutinised the impact on listed national buildings, on some of the capital's greatest views, or on the climate emergency," Mr Ball added.
The inquiry will require the developers and opponents of the scheme to put forward their case before the final decision is made.
