Man shot by armed police on bridge detained as investigation continues
A man who was shot by armed officers on a bridge in south-east London has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police have said.
The Met Police received multiple reports of a man with a firearm on Creek Road, Greenwich, on 5 August.
Officers responding to the calls shot the 36-year-old man in the abdomen. He was airlifted to hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing to investigate the shooting.
Previously, the IOPC said the firearm recovered was a "BB calibre airsoft pistol" and was subjected to ballistic testing.
Regional director Sal Naseem said: "The discharge of police firearms is rare but when this occurs it is important a thorough and independent investigation takes place."
He said IOPC investigators had gathered body-worn footage from the officers, as well as CCTV and eyewitness accounts as part of their investigation.
