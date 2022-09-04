Bow stabbing: One dead and another critical after 'disturbance'
- Published
One person was stabbed to death and another seriously wounded during a violent disturbance in east London.
The Met Police was called to a fight "involving a large number of people" at Lichfield Road in Bow shortly after midnight.
Two males were taken to hospital with knife wounds but one, who is believed to be aged 17, was pronounced dead at 01:45 BST, the force said.
The second, thought to be 18 years old, remains in a critical condition.
The Met said an investigation was under way but no arrests had been made.
The force asked anyone with information to contact officers.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.