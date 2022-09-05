Dumped e-bikes causing accidents for blind people
Blind people are being put off visiting central London's attractions due to "dangerous and awkward" e-bikes dumped on pavements, a charity has said.
The National Federation of the Blind of the UK (NFBUK) said stranded bikes meant many visually impaired people were unable to travel confidently.
Westminster Council said discarded bikes were a "significant safety risk".
Hire company Lime said they were committed to removing wrongly parked e-bikes "within a short time frame".
'Stopping my independence'
Sarah Leadbetter, NFB national campaigns officer, who is visually impaired, said she could not cross the road safely as e-bikes left on tactile pavements prevented her from reaching the tactile indicator at crossings.
"They are completely covering the pavement. It's hard for me and my guide dog to get around," she said.
Ms Leadbetter told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "It is stopping my independence. I can not cross the road safely.
"The e-bikes are just left all over the place. (Blind people) are being put off going to Central London.
"It's that fear of not knowing. There is no way I would be able to get up (if one fell on me)."
Karl Farrell, from the charity fell over an e-bike and cut both his legs.
He said: "It makes walking along the pavement dangerous and awkward. I collided with a bicycle that was parked side on - I didn't get a warning on it."
Hire company Lime said they will reward customers who park responsibly with a free ride.
A spokesperson said: "We strongly encourage riders of hired bikes to always ensure they park safely and responsibly - never leave a bike in a way that obstructs the pavement or makes another person's journey more difficult.
The company said it was committed to the removal of any wrongly parked e-bike within a short time frame, and had recently stationed Lime 'parking wardens' to reward those who park responsibly with a free ride, to "encourage safe and considerate parking."
