Kensington High Street shooting: Victim named as Maximillian Kusi-Owusu

A 29-year-old man who died after being shot in west London has been named by police.

Maximillian Kusi-Owusu was found fatally wounded in Kensington High Street just after 02:00 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday, the Met Police said.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday has been released under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the killing.

