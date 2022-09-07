Chris Kaba: Met Police acknowledges 'lasting impact' of fatal shooting
- Published
The Metropolitan Police has said it knows the family and community of a man shot dead by an officer "want answers".
Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died after a police chase that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night.
Mr Kaba, a 23-year-old rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch, was part of the MOBO-nominated drill group 67.
In a statement, the Met said it "recognises the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have".
The shooting is being investigated by the IOPC, as is standard in deaths following police contact.
The independent body, which oversees police complaints in England and Wales, confirmed one shot was fired from a police-issue firearm.
IOPC investigators said they were examining police footage and CCTV from the area, as well as carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
Sal Naseem, IOPC London regional director, said: "When the police use fatal force it is important that there is a robust, independent investigation to establish all of the circumstances surrounding what happened.
"It is natural that the community wants answers quickly but I would ask that people refrain from speculation that may be unhelpful to all of those affected."
A post-mortem examination, which will determine a provisional cause of death, is set to take place.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk