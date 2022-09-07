Group tried to manipulate ULEZ consultation - MP
An MP has accused a campaign group of attempting to "manipulate" the outcome of a consultation on expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Lewisham East MP Janet Daby said it was "scandalous" that Fair Fuel UK was behind a campaign to give negative feedback to Transport for London's (TfL) public consultation.
ULEZ could be rolled out over most of the capital by next year.
Fair Fuel UK said its campaign was not "dirty tricks".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched the consultation, which ran from May to July, to test opinion on widening the zone from August 2023.
It seeks to improve London's air quality and public health, tackle climate change and reduce traffic. The new boundary would cover almost 96% of Greater London.
Motorists' campaign group Fair Fuel UK said more than 5,000 people responded to the consultation using a pre-filled template asking Mr Khan to scrap the ULEZ expansion.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Labour MP Ms Daby said it was "scandalous" that a group with "vested interests" had attempted to "to undermine the integrity of this consultation and consign more Londoners to a lifetime of health issues".
'Honesty not idealism'
But Howard Cox, who leads Fair Fuel UK, said: "Over 5,000 in a matter of hours showed their opposition to this cash-grabbing, anti-driver administration in London.
"This is not dirty tricks; this is democracy representing honesty not idealism."
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said they were aware of the Fair Fuel UK campaign and a final report would "inform the mayor's decision".
Vehicles that do not met ULEZ emission standards need to pay £12.50 a day to drive within the zone. Currently it only covers the areas within the North and South Circular Roads.
TfL says four in five vehicles in outer London already meet ULEZ standards.
