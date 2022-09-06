Chris Kaba: Man shot dead by police in Streatham named
A man shot dead by police after a chase in south London has been named locally as 23-year-old rapper Chris Kaba.
Mr Kaba was shot after a pursuit of a "suspect vehicle" that ended in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, at about 21:50 BST on Monday.
Pastor Rachel Swaby said Mr Kaba was a rapper known as Madix and part of the MOBO-nominated drill group 67.
Kim Alleyne, 49, whose daughter Karima Waite was engaged to Mr Kaba, said he had been due to become a father.
She said: "He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He'd do anything for you."
She added: "He was a fiancé, he was due to get married in five months' time. He's got a baby on the way that he's never going to see.
"It's horrible and so shocking and so sad."
She questioned why Mr Kaba was shot, adding that her daughter was "in a tremendous amount of pain". Ms Alleyne sad had her daughter's fiancé been white he would have been given "a chance to get out the car".
Mr Kaba's cousin Jefferson Bosela, 27, said the 23-year-old was a musician who was also known as "Itch".
He said: "He was a good person, a good, happy guy. He didn't deserve that. No-one deserves that.
"Nobody deserves to be shot by the police, whether they are a good person or a bad person."
During the chase, police used a tactic where they collided with the car they were pursuing to force it to stop.
Locals said they heard gunshots and a police helicopter hovering overhead.
Mr Kaba died in hospital about two hours after he was shot.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened an investigation, as is standard after a police shooting.
It said in a statement: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.
"Our investigation remains in the very early stages."
