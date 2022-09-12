Queen Elizabeth II: Gurkha community pays tribute
A man who received a letter on behalf of the Queen said he was "in tears" after he found out she had died.
Sujan Katuwal, part of London's Gurkha community, received recognition after delivering more than 100,000 free meals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gurkhas, Nepalese fighters in the British army, have close ties to the monarchy.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday aged 96, ending a 70-year reign.
The Gurkha Welfare Trust said the Queen had a "special bond" with the Gurkhas.
'Mother of our nation'
Mr Katuwal moved to London from Nepal aged 24, eventually settling in Greenwich, south-east London, home to the capital's largest Nepalese population.
He went on to open Panas Gurkha, a Nepalese restaurant in the neighbouring borough of Lewisham.
During the pandemic, he delivered more than 100,000 meals to key workers and vulnerable people, which received royal recognition in the form of a letter from Buckingham Palace.
"I cried," said Mr Katuwal.
"I did not even believe the letter would come to us.
"The first thing I did was call my mum in Nepal and she cried as well.
"Where we come from, these are not the things you expect.
"It is something money cannot buy."
The Gurkhas' relationship with the British military extends back to the 1800s.
The Royal Family, including the Queen, were present to celebrate 200 years of the Gurkhas' service to the UK in London in 2015.
Mr Katuwal said the Queen was a well-loved figure in his native country.
"Even in Nepal, she is like the mother of our nation."