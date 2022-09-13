Kilburn man accused of stealing £1.5m from mother cleared
- Published
A therapist accused of stealing more than £1.5m from his wealthy mother, in a private prosecution brought by his sister, has been cleared.
Jonathan Feld, 62, was accused by Louise Radley of helping himself to 89-year-old Hannah Feld's life savings after she became unwell.
Mr Feld, who bought a sports car and went on shopping trips, said the cash was a gift from his mother.
He has said he was now looking forward to spending more time with her.
Southwark Crown Court heard Mr Feld bought an £80,000 Porsche with money from his mother, with whom he has an "excellent" relationship.
Mrs Feld retired to Tel Aviv, Israel, with her late husband Monty, after selling the family clock and watch firm.
Giving evidence, Mr Feld told how he was banned from his sister's home in around 2006 and said their relationship was: "Fraught. Frightening. Non-existent."
Last week, he was cleared of stealing £1.3m from a joint Swiss bank account, in his and Mrs Feld's names, between May 2015 and November 2017 after Judge Gregory Perrins directed the jury: "As a matter of law it is not legally theft to effectively steal from yourself."
On Tuesday, he was cleared of a further charge of theft relating to almost £270,000 he had been accused of stealing from his mother's Israeli Bank Leumi account between October 2014 and September 2017.
'Suffering with dementia'
Mr Feld, from Kilburn, north-west London, who had entered the dock carrying a suitcase, clutched his chest, wept and clasped his hands in prayer after the verdict.
Speaking outside court, he thanked his legal team and said: "I'm looking forward to spending time with my family and my mum and the verdict speaks for itself."
A statement from Stephen Fidler and Co Solicitors, the firm representing Mr Feld's sister said: "We are obviously disappointed that the jury did not feel there was sufficient evidence to convict Jonathan Feld in relation to the allegation of theft.
"It was alleged that Jonathan Feld, over a long period of time, stole a fortune from his mother who was suffering with dementia.
"There was no dispute he received considerable funds but the jury were clearly not satisfied so that they could be sure he acted dishonestly."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk