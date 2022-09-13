Brick Lane: Judge rules in favour of planned development
A campaign group said it was "disappointed" after losing a High Court challenge against a controversial planning development in east London.
Save Brick Lane campaigned against new offices, shops and restaurants being built on the site of the Old Truman Brewery in Tower Hamlets.
The council's planning committee had voted 2-1 in favour of the Truman Brewery Development in September 2021.
Save Brick Lane confirmed the judge had ruled in favour of the development.
Speaking on Twitter, the campaign group said: "The #SaveBrickLane Coalition is disappointed to announce that its High Court challenge of the Truman Brewery's planning application was unsuccessful; the judge found it in favour of the defendant."
The scheme includes a five-storey office building and commercial units along Brick Lane, plus an extension of 25 Woodseer Street for a shop and office space.
The plans saw more than 7,000 objections from residents.
The Save Brick Lane group said it planned to appeal against the ruling and will challenge Tower Hamlets Council's decision to allow a vote on the development in 2021, despite a councillor being unable to cast her vote as she was self-isolating at home.
It added: "The Coalition's lawyers consider good prospects of success at the Court of Appeal in challenging this decision," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'Very sentimental'
Campaigners, including councillor Leema Qureshi, who says it was she who missed the vote due to self-isolation, argue the development will ruin the cultural heritage and historical legacy of the area.
Ms Qureshi said: "There were so many residents who were really upset and they didn't want to go ahead.
"Brick Lane is the heart of East London and it is very sentimental. It has hundreds of years of heritage.
"People grew up there, people are running their businesses there and a decision like this is not straightforward."
Local campaigner Saif Osmani previously told the LDRS: "Not to make a joke of it but Brick Lane is a lane - it's not a high street and it's being treated like some kind of high street."
A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said: "In response to a legal challenge, the judge has found that the planning application decision for the Truman Brewery site on Woodseer Street was made in accordance with the correct policies and procedures of the council."
Truman Brewery Development has been contacted for comment.