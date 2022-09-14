Chris Kaba: Met Police officers 'very concerned' over shooting suspension
Colleagues of the firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba are "very concerned" about his suspension, the Met Police Federation's chair has said.
The 24-year-old, who was unarmed, was killed in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September.
Ken Marsh said the federation had "no issue with the investigation", but believed the suspension was "based purely on public perception".
Mr Kaba's family have said the officer should have been suspended sooner.
The rapper, who was due to become a father, was stopped by police following a pursuit. His car had been flagged by a number plate recognition camera, the Met said.
Mr Kaba was shot once and died in hospital about two hours later.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began a murder investigation on Friday, while on Monday the Met said the officer who shot the 24-year-old had been suspended.
Mr Marsh told BBC Radio 4's World at One the Met Police Federation had issues about the suspension of the officer.
"My colleagues are very concerned around the suspension," he said.
"It's based purely on public perception, which is a difficult one to take because it makes no odds if my colleague is suspended or not suspended; they're still a police officer and they're better off performing an office job or whatever while this is investigated."
He added that the federation had "no issue with the investigation [into the shooting] whatsoever.
"We've been very upfront, very public about it, but we seem at the moment just to be answering to the public on every necessity when it's not required, because we've been quite clear all the information that is required has been handed over."
On Tuesday, a cousin of Mr Kaba told the BBC the family welcomed the decision to suspend the officer, but said that "the second a criminal investigation was opened he should have been suspended from there".
He added: "It seems like there's no urgency in their dealings with this quite tragic matter."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan previously said the decision to suspend the officer was "really important" and he fully supported it.
The MP for Streatham, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, has said it "shouldn't have taken public pressure" for the suspension to have happened.
