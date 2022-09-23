Woolwich Ferry workers vote to strike over pay
- Published
Workers on a London ferry service have voted to strike over a pay dispute.
Members of the Unite union on the Woolwich Ferry backed industrial action over claims of "being bullied and treated with contempt".
Unite said as employers refused to discuss a pay deal for this year its workers' representatives would meet them next week to discuss strike dates.
Transport for London, which operates the ferry linking Woolwich and North Woolwich, has been asked for comment.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "There is a cost-of-living emergency but bosses won't even discuss pay.
"There is a short window of opportunity to reach an agreement before the union announces strike dates.
"The workers can rest assured that they have their union's complete backing.
"Workers on the Woolwich Ferry are not prepared to be bullied and treated with contempt."
Ferry workers have already taken strike action over pay in recent months.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk